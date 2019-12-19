[Solved] Does the XFX RX 570 XXX have a transferrable warranty? (Urgent)

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by hefen, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:08 PM.

    hefen

    hefen n00b

    I bought a new XFX RX 570 XXX and it doesn't work with my motherboard, and newegg doesn't accept returns for opened packages, so I'm going to resell it but I want to pass on the warranty if possible. I know not all cards have transferrable warranties so I wanted to ask if this one does. I know there's an XFX employee on these forums and I'm trying everything to contact them lol.

    So can I transfer a warranty for an RX 570 XXX? Is there anything else I would need to give the guy when I sell it to him?
     
    hefen

    hefen n00b

    I found their phone number and gave them a call. The rep told me there is no lifetime warranty with this card and the warranty isn't transferrable. He did ask me why it didn't work and we discussed it, and he told me the company might help me get a refund from newegg, so if anyone ever ends up in my situation consider giving XFX a call.
     
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    What mobo does a 570 not work with?
     
