[SOLVED] Asus TUF B450M Gaming Plus motherboard high fan speed problem

hello everyone, have a nice day, I'm having a problem with my motherboard that I mentioned in the title. I tampered with the bios settings but could not find any solution. When I tried it on my rgb fan case, I noticed that the lights were blinking at a certain frequency. likewise, fans speed up and slow down with a certain frequency. I could not find a solution to this problem, if anyone has any suggestions, I am waiting for your comments, thanks.
 
3 pin or 4 pin?
disconnect them all except 1 of the cpu fans. make sure its on the cpu header and that its working correctly. reconnect one at a time and make sure the bios is set for pwn 4pin or dc 3pin for the header based on what the fan is.
 
Sounds to me like maybe he's got a 4 pin fan set to DC and the voltage is fluctuating.
 
pendragon1
mnewxcv
Thank you for your comments, the asus fan is set to 1100 rpm with the xpert 2 program, the system behaves like this with idle. I turned off all of the fan settings in the bios. but when I increase it to 1200 rpm and above this problem is fixed, but I cannot adjust below this level. my fans are all arctic brand and 4 pin versions.
 
Does xpert have a setting for pwm vs DC? You need pwm selected.
 
