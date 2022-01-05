Solved: Asus Rog Strix 3090 (non-oc) TimeSpy GPU score... lowish?

KrazeyKami
Dec 31, 2010
- 59
Solved: nothing wrong with the card. The Asus Rog Strix 3090 (non-oc) has a stock boostclock of 1695 mhz @ 350 TDP. This is low compared to other cards (e.g MSI Trio) which have a stock boost of 1785 mhz @ 370 TDP. It explains the difference in scores and reviews.
Hello everyone
I'm the proud owner of an Asus Rog Strix 3090 (non-OC version).
However, after some benchmarking, I feel my 3D Mark results are sub-average:
Default Mode: https://www.3dmark.com/spy/25366699 (GPU score 18 811)
OC Mode: https://www.3dmark.com/spy/25367015 (GPU score 19 277)
Shouldn't my results be closer to 20k GPU score?
A friends' 3080 Ti (FE) scores 19 307 at stock / default settings (https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/70096477).
Granted it's not the same card, but still...
Also, I find theres a rather large gap between my clock and average clock frequency, compared to similar cards:
Clock frequency: 1.965 MHz
Average clock : 1.736 MHz
Other cards /w same specs
While I can squeeze more performance out of the card when overclocking, it still yields much lower results.
I'm actually looking for an explanation why it is below average in stock mode (I'm in the low 10-20%).
The best I can squeeze out of it is 20609 GPU score, and that is with a high OC (https://www.3dmark.com/spy/25296286).
Especially compared to the premium price for this card, I wouldn't expect to see 3080s get better results at a much lower price.
Are there any other owners of this exact card (Asus Rog Strix 3090) who can share their stock results?
Many thanks for your insights!
P.S.,
I tried the following:
- DDU / reinstall drivers
- Reinstall Windows and only install graphics driver / no Asus bloatware / no overclock software
- Run bench in Safe mode
- Set Bios PCI to Gen 4
- Enable / Disable BAR
- Other things i cannot remember ^^
