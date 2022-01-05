Solved: Asus Rog Strix 3090 (non-oc) TimeSpy GPU score... lowish?

KrazeyKami said: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/70483388



Well, atleast it's consistent with scoring below average

That's about right for default settings. Gotta love the marketing they do with these cards. I suspect the only real difference between your card and the OC version is the vBios. Your card has a default PL of 350w, but max of 480w just like the OC version. So in the end probably no real difference if you max out the PL.Strix,Strix OC,So if you max out the PL and apply a fairly conservative OC (i.e. 120-150 core and 500-1000 mem) you'll probably hit or break 14k in PR just like any 3090. Most likely your relatively slow RAM kit is hurting the TS score. But that tends too only happen on benches/games that run over 100fps. So depends on what you play as to whether it matters at all.