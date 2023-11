Solved (approved for RMA): Unbearably Slow PCIe Gen 4 NVME Speeds

DPI said: I have more than a dozen of the same model Inland 4TB Perf Plus drives, they're excellent, and performance still screams even while getting hammered 24/7 and some of them at very close to full capacity, so I don't think your symptoms are inherent to the make/model drive. They're gems since Microcenter's warranty is so generous relative to rest of industry. Regardless, when I encounter any drive weirdness:



Step 1: Event Viewer -> Windows Logs -> System. Check for any warnings related to the drive (NTFS errors, WHEA-17 errors which are symptomatic of PCIe signal integrity issues, etc)

Step 2: Monitor drive temp with CrystalDiskInfo or HardDiskSentinel while slow transfer is happening.

Step 3: Open Task Manager and see what disk utilization is showing, and then see if there are any unknown/weird processes that might be hammering the drive without your knowledge.

Step 4: Test the drive in a different known good PC, and/or test a different known good NVME drive in the same slot that your problematic drive currently occupies



NVMe secure erase in PartedMagic or a linux distro will also often fix a problematic/stuttering SSD, which you're already aware of. I don't *think* your issue is related to runaway drive temp, because even if it wasn't making proper contact with the motherboard's M.2 heatsink, throttling internally still wouldn't produce throughput that low.



Finally, I used to have that same motherboard, transfer speeds always flawless on all M.2 slots, however Ican't remember if there's a setting in BIOS that relates to DMI link speed (the PCIe speed at which the chipset and CPU communicate), like exists on Intel motherboards, but on Intel I usually make sure its set to PCIe4 rather than Auto. That's probably not your issue, and if you're running latest motherboard BIOS and chipset/AGESA then default settings probably fine. Click to expand...

This is all good info/recommendations, thank you. That's reassuring that you've had good luck with 12 of these drives. Event Viewer shows no weird errors/warnings (a few random things about BITS but I expect that on any PC running Windows). Temps seem fine. No weird processes are hogging I/O in Windows and the same terrible speeds occur running hdparm -tT off of a live Linux boot flash drive. I had this issue before and secure erasing the two chipset provided drives which just store data (Windows lives on the CPU fed NVME) fixed the issue. The speed shot back up to normal on all three drives even though one was untouched. I want to avoid doing this again because ultimately I feel like this issue will crop up after a short time. I don't really have other systems I can easily test these drives in, so I'm going to reseat the NVMEs first and check behavior, if still slow then swap in a 3950X and test behavior. If it's still performing like this I will have to test them in another system which will only be PCIe 3.0 capable BUT at least this can verify they don't get stuck at 100% activity at around 20 MB/s making them practically unusable.I don't have physical access to the machine but RDP'ed in (hooray Apache Guacamole). Just for fun I simultaneously ran CrystalDiskMark on all three drives at the same time. Temps seem fine ( learners permit you asked about this too). I think it's funny you can tell the chipset provided NVMEs are bandwidth starved when both are in use simultaneously which I sort of expected.Will make a final update in the next week or two after getting hands on time. I'm about exhausted trying to attack this just from a software/OS/BIOS point of view. If I've gone through all this hassle just because the drives weren't seated properly I'll have to laugh. If my 5950X (still in warranty) is messed up providing PCIe I'll get by with an RMA. If ultimately the behavior is exhibited on the 3950X with a reseat, I'll physically test them one by one in another machine and contact Gigabyte (board still in warranty). If it does come down to the NVME exhibiting the same behavior on an entire different system (I highly doubt it) this might be a weird issue to explain to Microcenter because benchmarks and SMART data all appear normal.