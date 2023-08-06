Solved (approved for RMA): Unbearably Slow PCIe Gen 4 NVME Speeds

I have more than a dozen of the same model Inland 4TB Perf Plus drives, they're excellent, and performance still screams even while getting hammered 24/7 and some of them at very close to full capacity, so I don't think your symptoms are inherent to the make/model drive. They're gems since Microcenter's warranty is so generous relative to rest of industry. Regardless, when I encounter any drive weirdness:



Step 1: Event Viewer -> Windows Logs -> System. Check for any warnings related to the drive (NTFS errors, WHEA-17 errors which are symptomatic of PCIe signal integrity issues, etc)

Step 2: Monitor drive temp with CrystalDiskInfo or HardDiskSentinel while slow transfer is happening.

Step 3: Open Task Manager and see what disk utilization is showing, and then see if there are any unknown/weird processes that might be hammering the drive without your knowledge.

Step 4: Test the drive in a different known good PC, and/or test a different known good NVME drive in the same slot that your problematic drive currently occupies



NVMe secure erase in PartedMagic or a linux distro will also often fix a problematic/stuttering SSD, which you're already aware of. I don't *think* your issue is related to runaway drive temp, because even if it wasn't making proper contact with the motherboard's M.2 heatsink, throttling internally still wouldn't produce throughput that low.



Finally, I used to have that same motherboard, transfer speeds always flawless on all M.2 slots, however Ican't remember if there's a setting in BIOS that relates to DMI link speed (the PCIe speed at which the chipset and CPU communicate), like exists on Intel motherboards, but on Intel I usually make sure its set to PCIe4 rather than Auto. That's probably not your issue, and if you're running latest motherboard BIOS and chipset/AGESA then default settings probably fine.