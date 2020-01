Solution for protecting various streaming services from throttling

Hey, if you haven't found a solution yet, you can try using this firmware for the asus router https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/ This firmware is similar to the default firmware but it allows more fine tuning when it comes to setting up vpns for specific pieces of equipment. You can set just your game pass device and chromecast to go through the vpn only. (Definitely set static ips for anything using the vpn.)I found that the asus ac68u is a bit slow when it comes to the vpn though. I was getting maybe 60 mbps tops with the AC68u, ended up replacing mine.