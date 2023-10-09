Solidigm P41 deals: $35 @ 1TB, $65 @ 2TB, P44 Pro @ $50-1TB

I guess I am too greedy waiting for a $20 1tb nvme... maybe next year?
 
Or just overproduction, and a decision to raise prices.... (https://www.trendforce.com/presscenter/news/20230911-11839.html)

I was just coming back to add the P44 Pro. I run that as my OS drive (1TB), and a 2TB P41 Plus as my games drive. Thinking about grabbing another P44 b/c I have an open NVMe slot.... :sneaky: I did grab a P41-1TB for a laptop (PCIe 3.0).
Amazon version (1TB): https://www.amazon.com/SolidigmTM-Internal-7000MB-6500MB-SSDPFKKW020X7X1/dp/B0BJGJ6R8D?th=1

I've been hoping for a 4TB for $100.... PCIe3.0 even, I just want it for clean/small storage.

