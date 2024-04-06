SOLDFS: Zotac White RTX 4080 Super Trinity $920 shipped

Like new, no noticeable coil whine, runs great, Mint condition and comes with Microcenter receipt. Need to pay taxes and have to cough up 2500 and don't feel like dipping in my savings.

Complete with box, adapter and GPU support. Nice smaller 4080 super with reasonable temps too!

$920 shipped F&F. Paid over $1050.

1 month old.


https://www.microcenter.com/product...-triple-fan-16gb-gddr6x-pcie-40-graphics-card

Paypal under SLK
 
