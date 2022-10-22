$340 shipped Paypal FF

Also have an RTX 3090 Strix for sale



$800 shipped Paypal FF

Selling my Unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB in excellent condition. It has been in a OnePlus case and a screen protector since day 1. I removed the screen protector for pictures so will not come with that. Phone has been reset and works and looks like new. Includes phone, OnePlus usb cable, OnePlus Warp charger and OnePlus branded case and retail packaging.Heat in sig