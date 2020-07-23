Hey yall,
I recently upgraded some ram so looking to sell the upgrade-ee. I believe I'm the second owner and never overclocked, just set the xmp and go.
Nothing special, just RAM that works.
XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)
SOLD
Heatware under Triolent
I recently upgraded some ram so looking to sell the upgrade-ee. I believe I'm the second owner and never overclocked, just set the xmp and go.
Nothing special, just RAM that works.
XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)
SOLD
Heatware under Triolent
Last edited: