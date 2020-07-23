Sold

Triolent

2[H]4U
Jan 8, 2002
3,253
Hey yall,
I recently upgraded some ram so looking to sell the upgrade-ee. I believe I'm the second owner and never overclocked, just set the xmp and go.
Nothing special, just RAM that works.


XPG Gammix D10 3000mhz (2x8gb)

SOLD

Heatware under Triolent
 
Last edited:
