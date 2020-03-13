SOLD WTT/WTS Mid 2012 Mac Book Pro for GPU

Hey Hard people, Wife upgraded to a MacBook Air so looking to offload this Mac Book Pro to a new home in hopes of upgrading my current GPU (980ti). checking ebay they go anywhere from $250 to 300ish depending on upgrades, but I'll just stick with the low end of $250 as a value. Unit is in great shape, no scuffs,dents,screen scratches or anything.



WTT: Looking for even swap of like a GTX 1080 minimum or higher-end with added cash.

WTS: $250 Shipped



MBP Specs:

Mid 2012

i5 2.5ghz

8GB 1600 DDR3

13" Non-Retina display

intel 4000 gpu

240GB SSD + orginal 500GB HDD