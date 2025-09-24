  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD: Unlocked iPhone 13 128GB - Midnight

NobleX13

Jun 15, 2010
4,198
For sale is a mint condition iPhone 13 128GB, SIM unlocked and ready to activate on a carrier of your choice. I purchased this device on May 13th, 2025 and it has active warranty through May 12th, 2026. This device was a test device and has seen very little usage. It is in pristine condition and was always used in a case, with a screen protector. 100% battery health. Phone will be factory reset prior to shipment.

Included with purchase is the phone itself, original Lightning to USB Type C cable, ESR case, and a preinstalled tempered glass screen protector.

All proceeds go towards my fire rebuild. https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-family-loses-nearly-loses-everything-house-fire/65141953

Asking $250 shipped within the USA. Ships via UPS Ground or USPS Priority Mail depending on cost. PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App accecpted.

Heatware: NobleX13 (316-0-0)
Photos:

1758737930837.png

1758737949943.png

1758737961032.png

1758737970268.png

 
