SOLD Unifi Security Gateway Pro

Status
Not open for further replies.
T

tangoseal

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,231
Selling my UNIFI USG Pro Rackmount

This is the more powerful version.

Mint! I am the original owner with proof, plus I have a great heatware rating (Tangoseal) - Look me up!

Price $280shipped - Flawless and has never been used in a corporate environment. I bought this for my home. I am acquiring the big enterprise model soon from a friend. The $1800 one that is kind of rare so I am going to sell this.

I will entertain fair offers as well. Please no ridiculous low balling or I will just ignore it.

I will include the 1gbps SFP+ module as well for this price. That is another 20+ something on top of the brand new price if you bought these brand new.

Sorry for crap pic. I am not going to unrack until it sells.

20200203_232339.jpg
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top