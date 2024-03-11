Sold Todays Sale :> Samsung Slate 7 Tablet with dock (i5, 4gb, 128gb, Win10)

dbwillis
Had this hanging around the parts shelves, used it a while back on Win7 for traveling, hadnt used it in a year, wiped and loaded Win10 on it.
AC adapter has the W7 home premium COA on it.
I did save the C:\Windows\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository folder from the Win7 install to load any W7 drivers, drivers also on Samsungs site (model 700T) but only for Win7...W10 is missing one driver for the Accelerometer/Magnetomer, but runs fine otherwise.
Surfed the net for a bit over 2 hrs before needing a charge
Comes with the tablet and dock and AC adapter..AC adapter plugs into the tablet if you dont want to use the dock.
i5-2467M Processor
11.6 LED screen
4gb memory, 128gb mSata drive
https://www.samsung.com/us/business/support/owners/product/series-7-xe700t1a/
Looking for $45 shipped
-------------sold
