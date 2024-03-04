  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD Todays Sale :> Nvidia GT710 (teeny card) and Quadro K2200

Both cards worked when pulled and placed into an AS bag, been sitting around for a while, actually was looking for the GT card the other day and ended up thought I sold it previously but forgot to update my brain list.

PNY GT710 (1gb, low profile, DVI and HDMI out, PCI-e x8 slot)
--- looking for $12 shipped

Nvidia Quadro K2200 (4gb, single slot, DVi and 2x DP outputs)
--- looking for $18 shipped
---------------------------------------both sold
 

