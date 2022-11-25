Sold Today's Sale :> numerous network cables, many colors

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,620
Clearing out some stuff I was hoarding.
A big bunch of 10 inch black patch cables
Some cat5, some cat6a
Some red, yellow, orange, purple, teal cables
Most are 3-6 ft, purple, teal are 14ft I think
Plus a flat cat7 cable, sealed, new
Looking for shipping plus $5, should all for into a medium USPS box
Pics to follow
------------------sold
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221126_005236530.jpg
    PXL_20221126_005236530.jpg
    492.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top