SOLD Todays Sale :> My AMD workstation (5900x, B550, 64gb)

Everything in perfect working order, its my daily driver workstation, mostly running a few VMs at the same time.

Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550

AMD 5900X

2x 16gb DDR4 2666mhz (Ballistix brand)

I dont have the OEM AMD cooler for the CPU, only a large Deep Cool cooler w/ 120mm fan (I think its 120mm)

If someones looking for a video card as well, I could possibly be talked into a combo deal and let the AMD 6800XT go with it...



Looking for $410 for the board, cpu and mem, $440 for upping to 64gb (4x 16gb), $450 for 64gb and the cpu cooler (and Ill throw in a 512gb NVme drive)

Should have a Win11 Pro digital license tied to the motherboard as well.

Prices are shipped via USPS Priority, ill need a day or so to gather packing

--------------------SOLD