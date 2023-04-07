Sold Todays Sale :> Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (Ryzen, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Matt black in color
15 inch screen - 2496 x 1664
AMD Ryzen 4980U 2ghz CPU (8core, 16thread)
8 gb memory
512gb SSD drive
Windows 11
Tip top condition, this is my personal laptop that was mostly used on my desk at home, used daily.
No issues whatsoever, battery is in excellent condition.
Battery Pro app indicates design capacity is 45800 mWh, full charge capacity is 43260 mWh.

I will reset Win11 Pro back to a fresh install before shipping.
Comes with the original box and obviously also the AC adapter.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/surface/devices/surface-laptop-4/tech-specs
https://www.windowscentral.com/surface-laptop-4-everything-we-know
If it sells, Ill need a day or so to move my files off it and reset it.
Can take pics tonight.
Would like to get $600 shipped
23M18
----------------sold
 
Added pics
Took pics of 2 corners, but all 4 are exactly like that, clean, no drops/kinks on them
top and bottom are excellent, keyboard and screen are excellent
Mostly used at home on my desk, I have it sitting on the side leg in one of those rubber covered shovel hangers from Home Depot/Lowes(orange in pic).....works great as a ghetto holder, never slips, built in wire loop!, stays out of the way of any coffee/beer spills..and the kids.
Id give it a 9.75 out of 10 condition, just because its used
No issues....uptime is 22 days since my last reboot for patches, etc
 

