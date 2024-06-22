Sold Todays Sale :> iPad 7th gen - 128gb - space grey

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,570
Apple iPad 7th gen, model MW772LL/A
(A2197) in space grey color
128gb, Wifi, no Cellular
10.2 inch screen with 2160x1620
Great battery life
Currently updating to iPadOS 17.5.1
This was my daughters, I had her remove from her iCloud account and I did a wipe on it, then signed back in to do the update.
No issues, excellent screen condition, there is 1 small ding on the middle of the back, under the Apple logo, should see it on the pic
NO charger or cable, will ship fully charged with no pass code setup, so you can examine and then wipe/reset if you wish
Looking for $130 shipped via USPS Priority , well packed
------------------Sold
(A2197) in space grey color
128gb, Wifi, no Cellular
10.2 inch screen with 2160x1620
Great battery life
Currently updating to iPadOS 17.5.1
This was my daughters, I had her remove from her iCloud account and I did a wipe on it, then signed back in to do the update.
No issues, excellent screen condition, there is 1 small ding on the middle of the back, under the Apple logo, should see it on the pic
NO charger or cable, will ship fully charged with no pass code setup, so you can examine and then wipe/reset if you wish
Looking for $130 shipped via USPS Priority , well packed
------------------Sold
Attachments
Last edited: