Sold Todays Sale :> iPad 7th gen - 128gb - space grey

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,570
Apple iPad 7th gen, model MW772LL/A
(A2197) in space grey color
128gb, Wifi, no Cellular
10.2 inch screen with 2160x1620
Great battery life
Currently updating to iPadOS 17.5.1

This was my daughters, I had her remove from her iCloud account and I did a wipe on it, then signed back in to do the update.
No issues, excellent screen condition, there is 1 small ding on the middle of the back, under the Apple logo, should see it on the pic

NO charger or cable, will ship fully charged with no pass code setup, so you can examine and then wipe/reset if you wish

Looking for $130 shipped via USPS Priority , well packed

------------------Sold
 

Attachments

  • 20240621_081818.jpg
    20240621_081818.jpg
    503.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240621_081841.jpg
    20240621_081841.jpg
    727.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top