Sold Todays Sale :> Intel SSD galore !

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,881
Pulled from working rack mounted workstations, had an easy life.
Im still wiping the the 960gb ones, the 480gb ones were new/pulls and have just a handful of hours on them

(2) Intel 2.5inch 960gb drives, looking for $60 each or $100 for both
(4) Intel 2.5inch 480gb drives, looking for $30 each or $100 for all 4 (these should be model S4510)

Will post exact models and pics later today
-------------sold
 
Last edited:
A

Agent_N

Gawd
Joined
Aug 20, 2004
Messages
756
Great seller, bought several Intel Enterprise grade SSD drives from him, never any issues! These drives are well worth it for longevity and durability!
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top