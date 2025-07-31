  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sold Todays Sale :> i7 8700k + 8 drive SSD cage (with SSD's !) + EVGA 1300w PSU

Since I sold my 5800X combo, I no longer need the PSU I used in it as well as the 8x drive caddy

EVGA 1300 G2 Supernova (PN 120-G2-1300) ********************************************************** SOLD
Never been opened, sticker still covering one of the screw holes, works perfectly fine, Ill blow the dust off before packing
Its modular, but I only have these cables :
1x Motherboard 24 pin
1x Motherboard 8 pin (its 2x 4 pin plugs and nice and long wiring)
1x Sata cable with 3x Sata plugs
2x PCI-E cables that are 6+2 pin each
Looking for $50 shipped

Athena 8 drive in 1x 5.25 slot (this ONE)******************SOLD
All screws included, works fine, I had used with the above PSU in my Proxmox server setup.
Currently its filled with 6x Intel 480gb 2.5inch SSD drives and 2x Samsung 480gb 2.5inch drives, I need to wipe the drives still
Would prefer to sell as one unit for $250 shipped, but will split the drives from the carrier if there is a buyer for both.
If splitting, I would like $60 shipped on the Athena and $60 per PAIR of drives

Also have a single i7 8700k (sSpec - SR3QR) pulled from an office PC, never overclocked and always run cool, bare cpu, no cooler
Looking for $18 shipped ********************************************************************************* SOLD

This might be a 1 day sale as Im taking off on vacation Saturday AM, so I can only ship these on Friday August 1st

------------------------> PSU sold
------------------------> Drives and cage available
------------------------> i7 8700k sold

----------------------------------SALE DONE, GOING ON VACATION to Myrtle Beach
 
Last edited:
Back from vacation.
Still have the 8x 2.5 inch in 1x 5.25 bay. Filled with 8x 480gb drives for sale
 
Bump...I looked and I've played golf at Arcadian Shores and eaten at Theo's Pancake House right around the corner from where you are staying. Enjoy your trip!
 
Will do $200 shipped for the 8x 2.5 inch in 1x 5.25 bay. Filled with 8x 480gb drives
 
