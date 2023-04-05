SOLD Todays Sale :> i7 - 16gb - 500gb combo

dbwillis
Working combo...was used by my aunt for working on photos
ASRock H170A-X1 motherboard
- latest BIOS
- comes with IO plate and 2 sata cables
- no issues
- has a Win10 Pro digital license tied to it
i7 6700
- 4 cores, 8 threads
- 3.4ghz base, 4.0ghz Turbo
- 65w CPU
- comes with stock Intel cooler
16gb memory
- 4 sticks of 4gb DDR4-2133mhz
- Brand is 'Super Talent'
Will include a 2.5 inch Toshiba 500gb 7200rpm drive with Win10 Pro installed on it, if you want it
Combo was using a Quadro 4000 card...doubt anyone wants it (let me know if you do), I havent tested the onboard video yet....still installing Win10 using the old Quadro...
Looking for $80 shipped
Will ship with the memory in the slots and the cooler installed, well packed, via USPS
23M16
https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/H170A-X1/index.asp
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...i76700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/quadro-4000.c898
-------------------------SOLD
Last edited: