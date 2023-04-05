SOLD Todays Sale :> i7 - 16gb - 500gb combo

Working combo...was used by my aunt for working on photosASRock H170A-X1 motherboard- latest BIOS- comes with IO plate and 2 sata cables- no issues- has a Win10 Pro digital license tied to iti7 6700- 4 cores, 8 threads- 3.4ghz base, 4.0ghz Turbo- 65w CPU- comes with stock Intel cooler16gb memory- 4 sticks of 4gb DDR4-2133mhz- Brand is 'Super Talent'Will include a 2.5 inch Toshiba 500gb 7200rpm drive with Win10 Pro installed on it, if you want itCombo was using a Quadro 4000 card...doubt anyone wants it (let me know if you do), I havent tested the onboard video yet....still installing Win10 using the old Quadro...Looking for $80 shippedWill ship with the memory in the slots and the cooler installed, well packed, via USPS23M16-------------------------SOLD