SOLD Todays Sale :> HP ProDesk Mini 600 G6 (i7, 64gb, 4tb)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,568
This unit IS my home ESX server, it has a cosmetic issue where the front panel has a section missing.
Not a functional issue, just cosmetic, will post a pic shortly
I will need a day to wipe my files from it.
There is a Windows license in the BIOS, I can install W11 on it, or ship with blank drive(s)
i7 10700T (8 cores, 16 thread @ 2ghz)
64gb DDR4 3200mhz sodimms (2x 32gb) GSkill
1x 512gb NVMe OS drive (Kioxa)
1x 4tb NVMe Data drive (WD Black SN850X)
Super quiet unit, cant hear it at all
Looking for $600 for everything
Rather not part it out but:
I can remove and keep the 4TB and lower the price $220
Can swap the 64gb for 8gb and drop the price $100
-------------SOLD
Not a functional issue, just cosmetic, will post a pic shortly
I will need a day to wipe my files from it.
There is a Windows license in the BIOS, I can install W11 on it, or ship with blank drive(s)
i7 10700T (8 cores, 16 thread @ 2ghz)
64gb DDR4 3200mhz sodimms (2x 32gb) GSkill
1x 512gb NVMe OS drive (Kioxa)
1x 4tb NVMe Data drive (WD Black SN850X)
Super quiet unit, cant hear it at all
Looking for $600 for everything
Rather not part it out but:
I can remove and keep the 4TB and lower the price $220
Can swap the 64gb for 8gb and drop the price $100
-------------SOLD
Last edited: