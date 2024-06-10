  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sold Todays sale :> HP Mini 800 G6 (i7 10700T, 16gb, 512gb, Nvidia 1660)

dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,836
This is a lightly used machine.
No issues, works perfect
Just wiped and installed Win11 23H2, activated with BIOS key and installed all updates
i7 10700T (8c/16t) 2ghz base, 4.5ghz Turbo
16gb memory (1x 16gb Sodimms @ 2933mhz)
Onboard Intel UHD 630 video (2x DP and 1x HDMI)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11ax (2x2) with Bluetooth
Option card that is installed : Nvidia GeForce 1660ti with 6gb dedicated (3x MiniDP and 1x MicroHDMI)
512gb Nvme drive (Samsung, OEM HP)
Comes with MiniDP to DP and Micro HDMI dongles
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707841
Looking for $285 shipped via USPS Priority mail, well packed

---------------- sold
 
Last edited:
