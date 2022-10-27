Sold Todays Sale :> HP Mini 800 G6 (i7 10700, 16gb, 2TB SSD, Win11)

New unit (under 1 hr) with a lightly used 2.5 inch Micron SSD (can run the SSD life if you want)

i7 10700 (8 core, 16 thread) 2.9ghz, 4.7ghz boost >> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...10700-processor-16m-cache-up-to-4-80-ghz.html
1x 16gb DDR4 3200mhz sodimm (1 open slot)
Micron OEM 2TB SSD (2.5 inch sata type)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C

Loading Win11 22H2 now on it
Looking for $540 shipped USPS priority, well packed
-------------sold

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06707841
 
