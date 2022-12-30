Sold Today's Sale :> HP Mini 800 G4 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95wi7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)Latest firmware and biosComes with 150w AC adapterRear connections:2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LANFront connectionsheadphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C$245 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed, can ship first thing next year !---------------------SOLD