SOLD Todays Sale :> HP Mini 800 G3 + (6) 256gb M2 2280 drives with heatsinks (new/pulls)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,548
HP Mini 800 G3
Fresh install of Win11 23H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...e-up-to-4-00-ghz/specifications.html?wapkw=i7 6700
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 512gb SkHynix 512gb M2 2280 drive
New chipset fan and new CMOS battery, comes with 90w ac adapter
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $75 shipped
******************************************************************
I have these 6 drives I pulled from brand new HP Z2G9 SFF machines right out of the box for an upgrade.
I erased all 6 via Diskpart / clean.
Heatsinks can be removed, I removed one and took a pic of the drive sticker, which notes Gen4 x4 on it
MTFDKBA256TFK which comes back to Micron, and they have an HP PN on the sticker as well
https://www.micron.com/products/ssd/usage/client-ssd/part-catalog/mtfdkba256tfk-1bc1aab
Looking for $17 each or $65 for all 6, shipped, via USPS Priority
------------Take everything for $120 shipped
--------------------SOLD
Fresh install of Win11 23H2 and any updates.
i7 6700 (4 core, 8 threads)
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...e-up-to-4-00-ghz/specifications.html?wapkw=i7 6700
2x 4gb sodimms @2133mhz
1x 512gb SkHynix 512gb M2 2280 drive
New chipset fan and new CMOS battery, comes with 90w ac adapter
Shipping via USPS priority, well packed.
Looking for $75 shipped
******************************************************************
I have these 6 drives I pulled from brand new HP Z2G9 SFF machines right out of the box for an upgrade.
I erased all 6 via Diskpart / clean.
Heatsinks can be removed, I removed one and took a pic of the drive sticker, which notes Gen4 x4 on it
MTFDKBA256TFK which comes back to Micron, and they have an HP PN on the sticker as well
https://www.micron.com/products/ssd/usage/client-ssd/part-catalog/mtfdkba256tfk-1bc1aab
Looking for $17 each or $65 for all 6, shipped, via USPS Priority
------------Take everything for $120 shipped
--------------------SOLD
Attachments
Last edited: