SOLD Todays Sale :> HP Mini 800 6 (i7 10 series, 8gb, 512gb SSD)

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,557
i7 10700k (8 core, 16 thread) 3.8ghz, 5.1ghz boost >> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700k-processor-16m-cache-up-to-5-10-ghz.html
2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimms
WD 512gb SSD (2280 nvme type, model WD PC SN810)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C
Fresh install of Win11 22H2, with any updates
Clean unit with 6 hrs use ! not a scratch or mark on it, comes with HP USB mouse, still in the bag
Looking for $425 shipped USPS priority
-------------SOLD
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/h...top-mini-pc-customizable-8wy24av-mb#techSpecs
2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimms
WD 512gb SSD (2280 nvme type, model WD PC SN810)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C
Fresh install of Win11 22H2, with any updates
Clean unit with 6 hrs use ! not a scratch or mark on it, comes with HP USB mouse, still in the bag
Looking for $425 shipped USPS priority
-------------SOLD
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/h...top-mini-pc-customizable-8wy24av-mb#techSpecs
Last edited: