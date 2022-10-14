SOLD Todays Sale :> HP Mini 800 6 (i7 10 series, 8gb, 512gb SSD)

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,557
i7 10700k (8 core, 16 thread) 3.8ghz, 5.1ghz boost >> https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...0700k-processor-16m-cache-up-to-5-10-ghz.html
2x 4gb DDR4 2933mhz sodimms
WD 512gb SSD (2280 nvme type, model WD PC SN810)
Video is Intel UHD Graphics 630
Rear has 2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN, power
Front has 2x USB, headphone, USB C
Fresh install of Win11 22H2, with any updates
Clean unit with 6 hrs use ! not a scratch or mark on it, comes with HP USB mouse, still in the bag
Looking for $425 shipped USPS priority

-------------SOLD
https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/h...top-mini-pc-customizable-8wy24av-mb#techSpecs
 
Last edited:
SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,241
Gah, I came here actually to look for one of these and here it is - a higher end model than I think is beyond my budget. :(
 
