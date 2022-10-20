Sold Today's Sale:> HP Desktop Mini 800 G5 (i7 9700k, 8gb, 512gb ssd)

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,571
Super clean unit, barely a mark on it.
Comes with HP 150w ac unit
i7 9700k (8 cores, 8 threads)
2x 4gb sodimms @2666mhz
Samsung Oem 512gb m2 ssd (mzvlb512hbjq)
Fresh Win11 22H2 installing now

Looking for $325 shipped via USPS priority, well packed
-------------------sold
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top