SOLD Todays Sale :> bunch of 2.5inch 256gb - 300gb - 1Tb SSD drives (all sata)

Did a bunch of upgrades and have some SSD drive s in great condition, prices are shipped.(info in parentheses is CDI power on count / power on hrs)(1) $35 1TB Mushkin Reactor (53 / 453)(1) $20 256gb Crucial MX300 (57 / 15421)(3) $20 each 256gb Micron M600 (82 / 370 - 78 / 52 - 130 / 9) (these were in OEM HP trays that used a pin in the screw hole of the SSD to hold them in the tray, Ive noticed some threads are buggered from this)(2) $25 each 300gb Intel S3500 (52 / 32407 - 63 / 32470)(6) $20 each 256gb Micron M600 (118 / 1613 - 67 / 1036 - 73 / 762 - 71 / 501 - 87 / 229 - 74 / 216) (these are in OEM HP trays that fit into a 3.5 carrier)Shipping via USPS priority...will take me a day or two to get to the PO, I believe my local PO is still open.Package deal for everything ? hows $220