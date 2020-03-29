SOLD Todays Sale :> bunch of 2.5inch 256gb - 300gb - 1Tb SSD drives (all sata)

Did a bunch of upgrades and have some SSD drive s in great condition, prices are shipped.
(info in parentheses is CDI power on count / power on hrs)

(1) $35 1TB Mushkin Reactor (53 / 453)
(1) $20 256gb Crucial MX300 (57 / 15421)
(3) $20 each 256gb Micron M600 (82 / 370 - 78 / 52 - 130 / 9) (these were in OEM HP trays that used a pin in the screw hole of the SSD to hold them in the tray, Ive noticed some threads are buggered from this)
(2) $25 each 300gb Intel S3500 (52 / 32407 - 63 / 32470)
(6) $20 each 256gb Micron M600 (118 / 1613 - 67 / 1036 - 73 / 762 - 71 / 501 - 87 / 229 - 74 / 216) (these are in OEM HP trays that fit into a 3.5 carrier)

Shipping via USPS priority...will take me a day or two to get to the PO, I believe my local PO is still open.
Package deal for everything ? hows $220

1-Mushkin_1TB_Reactor.JPG 2-Crucial_256gb_1724178102E1.JPG 3-Micron_256gb_1549112FCF4.JPG 4-Micron_256gb_14440F1E5396.JPG 5-Micron_256gb_14440F1E53A1.JPG 6-Intel_256gb_PHWL535102PY300PGN.JPG 7-Intel_256gb_BTWL341602NT300PGN.JPG 8-Micron_256gb_1546110BAB4C.JPG 9-Micron_256gb_1546110BB1D3.JPG 10-Micron_256gb_1546110BA644.JPG 11-Micron_256gb_15461112CF78.JPG 12-Micron_256gb_15461112CCE9A.JPG 13-Micron_256gb_160211D8CBBE.JPG
 
