SOLD Todays Sale :> Acer A315 laptop (Ryzen 5 7520U, 8gb, 15.6 touch, 240gb, Win 11 Pro) with funny story

Full disclosure:

I bought this for a customer way back in December from BJ's, moved her files over to it from her soda or coffee spilled laptop, updated it, etc, then handed it off to her.

Then back in June of this year, she tells her sister it wont turn on (shes a bit slow and her sister takes care of most of her needs)

Googled and found no mentions of similar issues..

Sister picks it up and I pick it up from her place...bring it home, plug it in, have dinner, then go check it..seems fine for me, turns right on, I notice a bunch of weatherbug type apps, so I swap the nvme for another 512gb, reinstall Windows, restore her files, use it here and there for a day to get rid of all those first run type prompts....still seems AOK. I give it back to the sister and she brings it back to her the next day.

Fast forward another month and it wont turn on again, so sister gets it again...blah blah blah..still seems OK to me, ran it overnight, next AM it was still on, did Win updates, shut down, went to work and turned back on when I got home.

I started to think she was using it unplugged till it was dead dead..then plugging it in and immediately trying to power it on...NO, it needs a few min to charge up if it died while using it..

So I started to use it and all of a sudden the screen popped up "slide down to turn off your computer", then it shut off, and I couldnt turn it back on..just like she was explaining.

So, its under warranty, so I make a ticket with Acer and planned to ship it to TX for repairs..Acer says to remove the HDD before shipping, so I do that, to keep her happy with little downtime, I got her another (same) laptop from BJ, put her files there and gave her that one so she is all set/case closed.

But while that not working one is cracked open, I was trying to think what could cause that....I guessed motherboard, so I got another one from Ebay, it had the same issue!

So the power button is built into the keyboard, and the keyboard isnt easily replaceable since its held on with melted plastic dots, but if I disconnected the keyboard cable from the MB..it ran for days and worked AOK..just couldnt turn off or on with the button/keyboard.

I found another laptop base (same color, same model), bought that and its been working ever since. Im guessing she smashed the power button and every now and then it would get stuck ?



Cosmetically Id put it at a 97%, mechanically? not sure considering the above fiasco, but everything works perfectly fine.

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core

8GB LPDDR5 (soldered on MB)

240gb Micron Nvme

Radeon graphics (says 512mb memory)

Comes with new in the bag AC charger and the Jean material laptop carry sleeve (and extra motherboard lol)

This unit is blue and has a 15.6 IPS touch screen

Windows 11 Pro, all updates, latest bios and newer Adrenaline drivers.



Looking for $200 shipped



--------------SOLD