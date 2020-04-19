SOLD Todays Sale :> A10-7860k, 16gb DDR3 (ecc), ASRock A88M-G

dbwillis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 7,805
Have this spare PC hanging around the shop, figure maybe someone can put it to better use than me.
AMD A10-7860K CPU, with a pretty quiet 70mm fan (4 core/4 thread @ 3.6ghz)
(4) 4gb DDR3 ECC memory sticks, 2 are Micron, 2 are Samsung, both 133mhz
ASRock A88M-G/3.1 motherboard, with no issues
- onboard Realtek LAN, AMD video
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/A88M-G3.1/
http://www.cpu-world.com/CPUs/Bulldozer/AMD-A10-Series A10-7860K.html
Looking for $60 shipped
------------------------SOLD
