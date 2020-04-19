SOLD Todays Sale :> A10-7860k, 16gb DDR3 (ecc), ASRock A88M-G

Have this spare PC hanging around the shop, figure maybe someone can put it to better use than me.AMD A10-7860K CPU, with a pretty quiet 70mm fan (4 core/4 thread @ 3.6ghz)(4) 4gb DDR3 ECC memory sticks, 2 are Micron, 2 are Samsung, both 133mhzASRock A88M-G/3.1 motherboard, with no issues- onboard Realtek LAN, AMD videoLooking for $60 shipped------------------------SOLD