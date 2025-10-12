SOLD Todays Sale :> (6) Samsung 480gb 2.5in SSD drives (new/pulls)

dbwillis
I had to upgrade a bunch of servers out of the box to larger drives, so these have only a handful of hours on them, probably still have the vendors OEM image on them..I still need wipe them before shipping.
Samsung, PM893, 480gb, Sata, 2.5inch, model - MZ-7L34800
Looking for $20 each or all 6 for $95
Shipping via USPS Prority, well packed
-------------------SOLD
