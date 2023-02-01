Sold Todays Sale :> (6) Intel S3510 SSD drives (2.5in, 240gb, Sata 6Gb/s)

Pulled from rack mounted workstations, avg use, no issues, can run a CDI on them if wanted (think I can do that through a USB dock?)
Will need a little time to gather packing, prefer to sell in one shot but will sell in pairs (no singles).

Intel SSD DC 3510 Series 240GB, model SSDSC2BB240G6

All 6 for $60 shipped or 2 for $24
--------------SOLD
23J15
 

