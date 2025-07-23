  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SOLD Todays Sale :> (6) 480gb Samsung SSD drives (new pulls)

I had to upgrade a bunch of servers out of the box to larger drives, so these have only a handful of hours on them, probably still have the vendors OEM image on them..I still need to remove from the Supermicro drive trays and wipe them before shipping.

Samsung, PM893, 480gb, Sata, 2.5inch, model - MZ-7L39600

Looking for $20 each or all 6 for $95

Shipping via USPS Prority, well packed
--------------all 6 sold
 

Last edited:
I'll take all 6 if they are available
 
