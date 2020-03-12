SOLD Todays Sale :> (5) Nvidia Quadro P400 cards (new/pulls)

Pulled these cards out of a bunch of service machines...no need for great graphics in a machine thats just going to run a service.

New, probably under an hour use on them while building the machine, then it was pulled and put into an AS bag.

full height bracket on the card, I dont have any other brackets, bare cards/no cables
2gb GDDR5, 3x mini display port outputs

Looking for $40 each, shipped via USPS Priority, I will need a day or so to get packing
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
 
Tempting. I've been comparing these to the popular GT 1030. Single-precision performance is about half, but the fill rate is substantially higher. 33% fewer texture units, but double the ROPs.

It also looks like the P400 can handle two 4K60 NVENC streams as well. A nice deal for $40.

Yeah, Plex uses the nvenc, I have one in my plex server, but don't do too much encoding
 
And if anyone needs those little mini-DP to DP adapters, I have a ton of them--just PM me. (y)
 
