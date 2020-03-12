SOLD Todays Sale :> (5) Nvidia Quadro P400 cards (new/pulls)

dbwillis
Pulled these cards out of a bunch of service machines...no need for great graphics in a machine thats just going to run a service.
New, probably under an hour use on them while building the machine, then it was pulled and put into an AS bag.
full height bracket on the card, I dont have any other brackets, bare cards/no cables
2gb GDDR5, 3x mini display port outputs
Looking for $40 each, shipped via USPS Priority, I will need a day or so to get packing
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
