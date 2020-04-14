Sold Todays Sale :> (4) new HP 300gb 15k 2.5inch SAS drives (in HP trays)

dbwillis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 7,799
I have (4) new drives I kept as spares for customers servers, Ive since upgraded the customers to SSD drives, so these are no longer needed.
the HP P/N is 627114-002, they are 15k 2.5 DP sas, from the HP ProLiant G1 to G7 server era
3 are still sealed in the HP AS bag and have the HP sealed sticker, I removed the 4th drive from the AS bag to test a controller I had.
HP Model = EH0300FBQDD
Date = 14426
(says made by Seagate)
Looking for $50 shipped for all 4
---------------------sold
Last edited: