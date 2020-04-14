Sold Todays Sale :> (4) new HP 300gb 15k 2.5inch SAS drives (in HP trays)

I have (4) new drives I kept as spares for customers servers, Ive since upgraded the customers to SSD drives, so these are no longer needed.



the HP P/N is 627114-002, they are 15k 2.5 DP sas, from the HP ProLiant G1 to G7 server era



3 are still sealed in the HP AS bag and have the HP sealed sticker, I removed the 4th drive from the AS bag to test a controller I had.



HP Model = EH0300FBQDD

Date = 14426

(says made by Seagate)



Looking for $50 shipped for all 4



---------------------sold