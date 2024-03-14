Sold Todays Sale :> (4) i7 6700

dbwillis
I have (4) i7 6700 CPU pulled from HP Mini G3 machines that needed fans.
4 cores, 8 threads
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...7-6700-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-00-ghz.html
Pulled out, wiped the thermal paste off and placed into an AS bag.
Looking for $50 each, shipped via USPS priority
------------all 4 sold
