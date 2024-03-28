Sold Todays Sale :> (4) HP 240gb SSD drives in DL G8/G9 carriers

I have a bunch of these leftover from a project.
These were used for maybe 2-3 days in some DL360 G8 and G9 servers for an OS refresh project.
These have been sitting in AS bags for a few months, wiping them tonight

Samsung drives "PM883"
Model MZ-7LH2400
HPE Model VK000240GWSRQ
HPE PN P02760-001
Still have the HPE tampering sticker on the label edge.

Looking for $25 each or $90 for all 4, shipped
----------------SOLD
 

