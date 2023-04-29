Sold Today's Sale:> (4) 1.2tb Intel sata SSD

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
8,865
Pulled from a working machine, had an easy life storing an offline WAV repository
No issues, will wipe them clean sometime tonight.
Intel S3510 series, 1.2tb, sata interface, 2.5 inch laptop style.
Will post pics shortly
Looking for $60 each, or $200 for all 4, shipped USPS priority, well packed
-----------sold
 

Attachments

  • 16827746185981981036182258003329.jpg
    16827746185981981036182258003329.jpg
    406.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top