SOLD Todays Sale :> (3) Nvidia Quadro P400

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 8,817
Pulled from new machines that needed a different video card, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf, barely used.
Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, I dont have the low profile one.
Each card comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
Looking for $25 shipped via USPS....or $60 for all 3, shipped
Paypal works !
---------------SOLD
Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, I dont have the low profile one.
Each card comes with 3x MiniDP to DP dongles
https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400
Looking for $25 shipped via USPS....or $60 for all 3, shipped
Paypal works !
---------------SOLD
Last edited: