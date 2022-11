Sold Todays Sale :> (3) Nvidia Quadro cards

Pulled from working machines, placed into AS bags.(2) Nvidia Quadro P4000, bare card, no accessories >>> https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p4000 - 4x full size DP outputs(1) Nvidia Quadro P400 with low profile bracket, full height bracket is installed on card >>> https://www.pny.com/nvidia-quadro-p400 - 3x miniDP outputsLooking for $190 each on the 4000's and $25 on the 400Prices are shipped via USPS well packedCombo deal? $350 for both the P4000---------------sold