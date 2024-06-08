  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Sold Todays sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G5 (i7 9700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,834
Clean units, just finished an install of Win11 with all updates.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06403210

i7 9700k (8 cores, 3.6 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz turbo)
2x 4gb DDR4 2666mhz Sodimms
1x 512gb 2280 Nvme (1 is oem HP / Samsung, the other is oem hp/sk hynix)
Onboard Intel UHD Graphics 630 (2x DP outputs, 1x HDMI)
Intel I219-LM Gigabit Network
(2) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (rear); (2) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (rear)
(1) USB 3.1 Gen 1 (front); (1) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (front)
(1) USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 (15 W) (front)
Win11 Pro
NO wifi, but the slot is there and I believe so are the antenna wires
Comes with 150w AC adapter, no frayed wires

Looking for $140 each, shipped via USPS Priority, well packed
--------------sold
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top