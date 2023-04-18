Sold Today's sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G4 (i7, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

(2) Minis for sale, both in excellent condition.HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95wi7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)Latest firmware and biosComes with HP AC adapterRear connections:2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LANFront connectionsheadphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C$180 shipped each via USPS Priority, well packed23M27---------------both sold