SOLD Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G4 (8700k, 8gb, 512gb, Win11)

HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95w
i7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)
2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)
512gb SkHynix NVMe (OEM HP)
Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)
Latest firmware and bios
Comes with HP AC adapter
Rear connections:
2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LAN
Front connections
headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06045012

This unit needs a new chipset fan (also sometimes called sata fan..even though there is no sata drive). (***not the CPU fan, I already replaced that)
Its making the old bearing noise, fairly loud when it heats up and spins faster.
HP P/N is L19560-001
Looking for $140 shipped

I have another G4 machine that has the same specs and no fan issue, $175 shipped
-------------------both SOLD
 
