Sold Todays Sale :> (2) HP Mini 800 G3 (i7, 8gb, 500gb, W10)

Another pair of Mini in great condition, model 800 G3

Both have the following specs:

i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)

2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhz

Fresh install of Win10 22H2

500gb 7200rpm Sata drive (2.5 inch, laptop style)

* one has a WD HDD and the other has a Toshiba HDD





Looking for $80 shipped via USPS priority

------------sold