Sold Todays Sale :> (2) HP Desktop Mini (i7, 8gb)

(2) Minis for sale, both in excellent condition.HP Desktop Mini 800 G4 95wi7 8700k (6core, 12thread, 3.7ghz)2x 4gb ddr4 sodimms (2666mhz)512gb SSD Sk Hynix NVMe (OEM HP)Win11 Pro 22H2 (activated with bios/oem license)Latest firmware and biosComes with HP AC adapterRear connections:2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, LANFront connectionsheadphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C$180 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed---------------------------------------------HP Mini model 800 G3Has the following specs:i7 6700 (4 cores, 8 threads)2x 4gb sodimms @ 2133mhzFresh install of Win10 22H2240gb Intel S3510 2.5in SSDComes with AC adapter with no kinked/broken/frayed wiresLooking for $80 shipped via USPS Priority, well packed23M26----------------------------both sold