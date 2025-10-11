  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Sold Todays Sale :> (16) 16gb DDR4 3200mhz Sodimms

dbwillis

dbwillis

Pulled from some laptops I was doing an upgrade on yesterday
HP OEM sticks, Samsung and SKHynix sticks, no issues, were pulled out and placed into an AS bag.

Would prefer to sell in a pairs of 2x 16gb sticks

Looking for $40 per pair, shipped via USPS Priority mail, can do all 16 for $230

SKHynix sticks sticker info:
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
HMA82GS6DJR8N - XN NO AC 2108
----have 4 sticks

Samsung sticks sticker info:
K0RV000053184E31C8 2053
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
M471A2K43DB1-CEW
----have 12 sticks

--------------------all sold
 
