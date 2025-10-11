Sold Todays Sale :> (16) 16gb DDR4 3200mhz Sodimms

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,925
Pulled from some laptops I was doing an upgrade on yesterday
HP OEM sticks, Samsung and SKHynix sticks, no issues, were pulled out and placed into an AS bag.
Would prefer to sell in a pairs of 2x 16gb sticks
Looking for $40 per pair, shipped via USPS Priority mail, can do all 16 for $230
SKHynix sticks sticker info:
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
HMA82GS6DJR8N - XN NO AC 2108
----have 4 sticks
Samsung sticks sticker info:
K0RV000053184E31C8 2053
16GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-11
M471A2K43DB1-CEW
----have 12 sticks
--------------------all sold
Last edited: