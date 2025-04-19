  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

SOLD Todays Sale :> 14TB of NVMe Drives (working pulls)

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,741
Upgraded some machines and have these to sell.
They came out of HP Z2G5 tower machines and were used as temp disks for Avid software, had easy lives
All were wiped and placed into an AS bag
Price is each, shipped, via USPS Priority, well packed.

2TB, NVMe, Gen4x4, OEM HP by Samsung branded
Samsung PN MZVL22T0HBLB-00BH1
Model MZ-VL22T00
PM9A1
HP PN M10396-003

Looking for $65 each
----> ALL SOLD Have 0 drive available
($5 each goes to the forum)
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top