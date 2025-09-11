  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

SOLD Todays Sale :> 11TB of SSD drives (Intels and Samsungs, all 2.5 inch, Sata)

Status
Not open for further replies.
dbwillis

dbwillis

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Jul 9, 2002
Messages
9,907
Got rid of a bunch of rack mount workstations and kept the drives, Intels had avg use, Samsungs were new pulls, all are perfectly working
No issues with any of the drives, all were pulled, wiped and are sitting on the shelf.
There is a FW update available for the Intels, but I dont plan on doing it, but its there if you want it.

(8) Intel 480gb drives
- Intel SSD D3-S4510 Series, 480gb, model SSDSC2KB480G8, 2.5", 6Gb/s, Sata SSD
(4) Intel 480gb drives
- Intel SSD DC S4500 Series, 480gb, model SSDSC2KB480G7, 2.5", 6Gb/s, Sata SSD
(4) Intel 480gb drives
- Intel SSD DC S3520 Series, 480gb, model SSDSC2BB480G7, 2.5", 6Gb/s, Sata, SSD
(6) Samsung 480gb drives
- PM893 2.5" 480GB SSD (Sata 6.0Gbps), model MZ-7L34800, PN MZ7L3480HCHQ-00A07

Would like $20 per drive, shipped via USPS Priority, or can do $300 for all 22 drives
---------SOLD
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top