SOLD Todays Sale :> 11TB of SSD drives (Intels and Samsungs, all 2.5 inch, Sata)

Got rid of a bunch of rack mount workstations and kept the drives, Intels had avg use, Samsungs were new pulls, all are perfectly working
No issues with any of the drives, all were pulled, wiped and are sitting on the shelf.
There is a FW update available for the Intels, but I dont plan on doing it, but its there if you want it.
(8) Intel 480gb drives
- Intel SSD D3-S4510 Series, 480gb, model SSDSC2KB480G8, 2.5", 6Gb/s, Sata SSD
(4) Intel 480gb drives
- Intel SSD DC S4500 Series, 480gb, model SSDSC2KB480G7, 2.5", 6Gb/s, Sata SSD
(4) Intel 480gb drives
- Intel SSD DC S3520 Series, 480gb, model SSDSC2BB480G7, 2.5", 6Gb/s, Sata, SSD
(6) Samsung 480gb drives
- PM893 2.5" 480GB SSD (Sata 6.0Gbps), model MZ-7L34800, PN MZ7L3480HCHQ-00A07
Would like $20 per drive, shipped via USPS Priority, or can do $300 for all 22 drives
---------SOLD
