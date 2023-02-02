Sold Todays Sale :> (1) Quadro P400

Pulled from a working machine, placed into an AS bag and sitting on the shelf.Nvidia Quadro P400, 2gb DDR5 memory, comes with full height bracket, dont have the low profile one.Comes with 3x MiniDP to DP donglesLooking for $25 shipped via USPS....might take me a day or two to get packing-------------->ALL PROCEEDS go to [H]Paypal works !23J17--------SOLD